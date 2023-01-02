 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: L’Jarius Sneed day-to-day with hip injury

  
Published January 2, 2023 07:32 AM
Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed had to exit Sunday’s win over the Broncos with a hip injury suffered on an interception return.

But it doesn’t sound like Sneed is going to be out for long.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Sneed is considered day-to-day with a hip pointer that’s considered minor.

In his third season with the Chiefs, Sneed has become one of Kansas City’s key defensive players. He has recorded 11 passes defensed with three interceptions, three forced fumbles, five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and five QB hits.

What may not work in Sneed’s favor for Week 18 is the fact that the Chiefs will play the Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

We’ll see how the Chiefs list Sneed on their first injury report of the week, which will be issued on Tuesday.