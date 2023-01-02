Report: L’Jarius Sneed day-to-day with hip injury

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed had to exit Sunday’s win over the Broncos with a hip injury suffered on an interception return.

But it doesn’t sound like Sneed is going to be out for long.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Sneed is considered day-to-day with a hip pointer that’s considered minor.

In his third season with the Chiefs, Sneed has become one of Kansas City’s key defensive players. He has recorded 11 passes defensed with three interceptions, three forced fumbles, five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and five QB hits.

What may not work in Sneed’s favor for Week 18 is the fact that the Chiefs will play the Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

We’ll see how the Chiefs list Sneed on their first injury report of the week, which will be issued on Tuesday.