Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: “Many” close to Tom Brady think it’s “likely” he’ll play

  
Published January 31, 2023 10:30 AM
January 31, 2023 08:26 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons assess the long-term effect of Brock Purdy being expected to miss six months with a torn UCL and whether this opens the door for Tom Brady.

Tom Brady gets testy when asked about his plans for the future. Those close to him aren’t quite as standoffish.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that “many” close to Brady think it’s “likely” he’ll play in 2023 .

The great unknown is where. The Buccaneers are in play, despite a widespread belief that Brady will choose to move on. Other teams flagged by Stroud are the 49ers, Dolphins, Raiders, Titans, and Jets.

The elbow injury to Brock Purdy potentially opens the door for Brady to San Francisco. He has wanted to play there in the past, and the team has declined. With coach Kyle Shanahan embarking on his seventh season with zero Super Bowl wins, maybe he’ll finally embrace the guy who has capped seven seasons with a championship.

Teams will want Brady. He’s good for business. He sells tickets. He moves merchandise. He makes a team relevant. He becomes a major draw for prime-time games.

He also could indeed push a team that’s close to winning a Super Bowl over the top. And the 49ers are.