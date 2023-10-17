Report: Marcus Davenport has a high ankle sprain, could go on IR

As the Vikings try to beef up their defense, they’ll be missing one of their beefiest presences.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that edge rusher Marcus Davenport suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday’s win over the Bears.

Rapoport adds that Davenport is a candidate to land on injured reserve, which would result in Davenport missing at least four games.

A former first-round pick of the Saints, Davenport signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Vikings in March.

He has two sacks in four games played this season.