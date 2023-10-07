Report: Marlon Humphrey is expected to make 2023 debut

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) is expected to make his 2023 debut, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Humphrey returned to practice for the first time this week. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday before a full practice Friday.

Humphrey, 27, had a lingering foot injury that he finally had surgery on in mid-August.

He is the team’s best cover corner and playmaker, and they have missed him.

Humphrey and Brandon Stephens will provide the Ravens with two top corners.