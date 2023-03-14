Report: Mike Burton reuniting with Sean Payton in Denver

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Mike Burton reuniting with Sean Payton in Denver

  
Published March 14, 2023 06:11 PM
nbc_pft_broncosmoves_20230314
March 14, 2023 08:39 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze all the reported free agency additions in Denver, including Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers, Chris Manhertz, Zach Allen and Jarrett Stidham.

Free agent fullback Mike Burton is reuniting with Sean Payton in Denver.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Burton has agreed to terms on a one-year deal. Burton will replace Andrew Beck, who left for Houston.

Burton played for Payton in New Orleans in 2020, playing 15 games with four starts.

He spent the past two seasons in Kansas City, playing 8 percent of the offensive snaps in 2021 and 6 percent last season. Burton was a core special teams player, seeing action on more than 50 percent of the snaps the past two seasons.

The Broncos are Burton’s sixth team in his nine seasons.

He has 46 touches for 185 yards and two touchdowns in his career.