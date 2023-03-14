Report: Mike Burton reuniting with Sean Payton in Denver

Free agent fullback Mike Burton is reuniting with Sean Payton in Denver.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Burton has agreed to terms on a one-year deal. Burton will replace Andrew Beck, who left for Houston.

Burton played for Payton in New Orleans in 2020, playing 15 games with four starts.

He spent the past two seasons in Kansas City, playing 8 percent of the offensive snaps in 2021 and 6 percent last season. Burton was a core special teams player, seeing action on more than 50 percent of the snaps the past two seasons.

The Broncos are Burton’s sixth team in his nine seasons.

He has 46 touches for 185 yards and two touchdowns in his career.