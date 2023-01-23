Report: Mike LaFleur, Brian Johnson, Marcus Brady in mix for Rams OC

When the Jets parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur a couple of weeks ago, there was word of interest from other teams in LaFleur’s services.

It appears the Rams were on that list. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that LaFleur is one of three people Rams head coach Sean McVay has spoken to about the Rams’ offensive coordinator job.

Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady are also on that list.

Breer reports that things appear to be heading in LaFleur’s direction. If he does wind up being hired by the Rams, he’d be taking a job that his brother Matt held under McVay during the 2017 season.