Report: Mitch Trubisky agrees to two-year extension with Steelers

Steelers General Manager Omar Khan broke the news earlier this afternoon that the team was nearing an extension with backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media now reports that the two-year deal is done, putting Trubisky under contract with the team through 2025 and lowering his 2023 cap number. Trubisky was scheduled count $10.625 million against the cap this season.

The Steelers signed Trubisky to a two-year, $14.3 million deal in 2022, with the veteran expected to serve as a bridge quarterback. He appeared in seven games with five starts last season, completing 65 percent of his passes for 1,252 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

He will serve as the primary backup to Kenny Pickett.

The Steelers re-signed Mason Rudolph earlier this week to return as the No. 3 quarterback.

Trubisky, the No. 2 overall selection in 2017, has appeared in 64 games with 55 starts for the Bears, Bills and Steelers. He is 31-24 as a starter.