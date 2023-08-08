Report: MRI shows nothing of concern in Mazi Smith’s knee

Cowboys nose tackle Mazi Smith underwent an MRI on Tuesday after feeling discomfort in his knee.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports the medical tests showed nothing of concern. Smith, who has tendinitis, is not wearing a brace or a wrap.

Smith, the No. 26 overall pick, did not practice Tuesday and it’s unclear when he might return.

The Cowboys made Smith a first-rounder after he totaled 48 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and half a sack in the middle of the Michigan defensive line last year.

Dallas is counting on him to help its run defense.