Report: Nathan Peterman to sign with Saints

The Saints saw Jameis Winston sign with the Browns as a free agent this week and they’re reportedly moved to fill the hole he left behind on their quarterback depth chart.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that they are signing Nathan Peterman. Derek Carr and 2023 fourth-round pick Jake Haener are the other quarterbacks, although Taysom Hill figures to remain in the mix for some snaps at the position as well.

Peterman spent the last two seasons with the Bears and he made one start during the 2022 season. Current Saints quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko had the same job on the Bears staff during those campaigns and that familiarity likely helped bring Peterman to New Orleans.

Barring any other moves, Peterman and Haener seem set to compete for the No. 2 job behind Carr as the Saints move into the 2024 season.