Report: NFL denies appeal of Dom DiSandro sideline banishment

Big Dom officially won’t be back until the postseason.

Via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, the NFL has denied the appeal of the punishment imposed on the Eagles and security chief Dom DiSandro for the sideline altercation December 3 during the game between the 49ers and Eagles.

The league fined the Eagles $100,000 and banned DiSandro from the sideline for the balance of the 2023 regular season. DiSandro has missed two games. He’ll miss three more.

The incident prompted the league to issue another memo regarding the rules applicable to non-player personnel on the sideline during games. A September memo addressed the same topic. The recency of the communication from the league to the teams regarding the do’s and don’ts for non-players with sideline access during games surely didn’t help DiSandro’s cause.