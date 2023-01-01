 Skip navigation
Top News

Report: NFLPA files grievance over quality of field in Carolina last weekend

  
Published January 1, 2023 08:17 AM
nbc_pft_carvtb_221230
December 30, 2022 08:41 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King look ahead to the big NFC South showdown between the Panthers and Bucs, where Tampa will need to slow down Carolina's ground game to get Tom Brady back to the playoffs.

So much for the Lions in winter.

The NFL Players Association has filed a grievance against the NFL and the Panthers for the hardness of the playing field in last Saturday’s game between Detroit and Carolina, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

The union complained about the quality of the field before the game started. As the game went on, given the cold temperatures, the field only got worse.

It’s unclear what the remedy would be. They played the game, and it would take a lot for the NFL to pull the plug on a regular-season game over field considerations.

Unless the field is properly inspected far enough in advance of kickoff to allow for a pivot to another location or another solution, these various complaints and concerns about field quality won’t really change anything.

Hopefully, the grievance filed about the condition at the Carolina field eight days ago will result in bigger-picture changes to the process of actually fixing future problems at a time before everyone has assembled for the game.