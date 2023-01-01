Report: NFLPA files grievance over quality of field in Carolina last weekend

So much for the Lions in winter.

The NFL Players Association has filed a grievance against the NFL and the Panthers for the hardness of the playing field in last Saturday’s game between Detroit and Carolina, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

The union complained about the quality of the field before the game started. As the game went on, given the cold temperatures, the field only got worse.

It’s unclear what the remedy would be. They played the game, and it would take a lot for the NFL to pull the plug on a regular-season game over field considerations.

Unless the field is properly inspected far enough in advance of kickoff to allow for a pivot to another location or another solution, these various complaints and concerns about field quality won’t really change anything.

Hopefully, the grievance filed about the condition at the Carolina field eight days ago will result in bigger-picture changes to the process of actually fixing future problems at a time before everyone has assembled for the game.