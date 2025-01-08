 Skip navigation
Report: Nick Sorensen won’t return as 49ers defensive coordinator

  
Published January 7, 2025 09:54 PM

Another year, another new defensive coordinator for the 49ers.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Nick Sorensen will not return to the position in 2025. Maiocco adds that there is “hope” Sorensen will remain on the staff in another role.

Sorensen joined the 49ers in 2022 as a defensive assistant. In 2023, he was promoted to defensive pass game specialist and nickel cornerbacks coach.

Sorensen was promoted to defensive coordinator a year ago, after Steve Wilks was fired. Before that, DeMeco Ryans left to become the head coach of the Texans.

Ryans got the job in 2021, when Robert Saleh was hired to coach the Jets.

Saleh, who held the position from 2017 through 2020, is available and potentially could return. He’s currently a candidate for the head-coaching vacancy in Jacksonville.

It’s unclear at this point whether assistant head coach/defense Brandon Staley will return. He was added to the coaching staff after being fired as Chargers head coach a year ago.