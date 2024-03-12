Report: Noah Brown will re-sign with Texans

Wide receiver Noah Brown and the Texans are set to run it back.

Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that Brown has agreed to a new deal with the reigning AFC South champs. Brown joined the Texans last year after spending the first five years of his career in Dallas.

Brown caught 33 passes for 567 yards and two touchdowns in 10 regular season games. He played in the team’s Wild Card win over the Browns, but hurt his shoulder and went on injured reserve before their loss to the Ravens.

Tight end Dalton Schultz also agreed to a new contract with the Texans and wide receivers Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Robert Woods, and John Metchie are set to return, so quarterback C.J. Stroud’s receiving corps will roll over into his second NFL season.