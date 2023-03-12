 Skip navigation
Report: Odell Beckham “in talks” with several teams following workout

  
Published March 12, 2023 01:12 PM
Free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had an open workout for scouts Friday in Arizona, with 12 teams attending.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media said several teams now are “in talks ” with Beckham. However, it is unclear what “in talks” means since Pelissero adds that “there have been no negotiations yet.”

PFT reported last week that Beckham still is seeking $20 million per year, which he might be hard pressed to get considering he hasn’t played in more than a year.

The free agent receiver missed all of last season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022. He underwent surgery Feb. 22, 2022.

He became a free agent in March 2022 and remains eligible to sign with any team at any time but has yet to come to terms on a new deal. Beckham visited the Cowboys, Giants and Bills in December but declined to work out, and no one signed him.

The Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns, Jets and Ravens were represented at Friday’s workout.

The three-time Pro Bowler has 531 career receptions and 56 touchdowns but has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2019 and last made the Pro Bowl in 2016.