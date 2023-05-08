 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report of Commanders’ interest in Andrew Luck first surfaced last year

  
Published May 8, 2023 06:15 PM

Much isn’t known about whether the Commanders tampered with retired Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. Here’s one thing we now know.

It’s not new.

Nearly 14 months before John Keim of ESPN.com buried a Luck nugget in an article under an unrelated headline, Keim . . . buried a Luck nugget in an article under an unrelated headline.

March 19, 2022. “How Joe Gibbs, film study and analytics led the Washington Commanders to Carson Wentz.” Fifteenth paragraph: “At one point [the Commanders] even wondered: Would Andrew Luck, the retired former Colt, want to play again? That went nowhere .”

It still doesn’t nail down whether the Commanders contacted the Colts or Luck. However, it’s worded in a way that implies they went straight to Luck.

The first time around, Colts owner Jim Irsay didn’t notice -- or he didn’t care. This time around, Irsay sees the potential benefit for nailing a team for tampering, given the way the league handled the Jonathan Gannon tampering situation.

This time around, Irsay and the Colts have demanded an investigation. It will be very interesting to see what happens. Or what doesn’t happen.