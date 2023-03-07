Report: Panthers not expected to pursue Lamar Jackson

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Panthers not expected to pursue Lamar Jackson

  
Published March 7, 2023 12:34 PM
nbc_bfa_ravensshaken_230307
March 7, 2023 04:26 PM
The Athletic's Robert Mays joins the show to discuss the Ravens slapping the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson and why it's a rare misstep from a team that usually is among the NFL's most assured.

There are several quarterback-needy teams in the NFL, but no reports have surfaced so far of those that will pursue Lamar Jackson.

The Panthers have joined the list of those that reportedly won’t.

Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports that General Manager Scott Fitterer will discuss and has discussed Jackson “because that’s what he does, but the Panthers are not expected to be in the Jackson market.”

The Ravens tagged the quarterback at the non-exclusive level, allowing him to negotiate a contract with other teams. Baltimore will have the opportunity to match an offer sheet or receive two first-round draft picks if it doesn’t.

Not long after news of Jackson’s tag came reports that the Falcons will not have interest in Jackson.

The Panthers did have interest in Derek Carr, meeting with him before he signed with the Saints. Coach Frank Reich said last week that it would be “malpractice ” not to investigate all options at the position.

The Panthers have started seven different quarterbacks the past four seasons, including Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and P.J. Walker in 2022.