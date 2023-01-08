 Skip navigation
Top News

Report: Panthers to interview Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich

  
Published January 8, 2023 07:52 AM
Both the Panthers and Saints are eliminated from playoff contention ahead of their Week 18 clash, but both Chris Simms and Mike Florio perceive them to be heading in different directions anyway.

A couple of former Colts head coaches are expected to interview with the Panthers soon.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Panthers are set to speak with Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich as they look for a permanent replacement for Matt Rhule. Interim head coach Steve Wilks is also expected to be a candidate in Carolina.

Caldwell was 26-22 in three seasons with the Colts and took the team to Super XLIV. He then went 36-28 in four seasons with the Lions that included a pair of trips to the postseason.

Reich was fired by the Colts after a 3-5-1 start this season. He was 40-33-1 over his entire tenure in Indianapolis and went 1-2 in two trips to the playoffs.

Reich also started three games at quarterback for the Panthers in 1995.