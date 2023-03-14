 Skip navigation
Report: Patriots agree to terms with Calvin Anderson

  
Published March 14, 2023 11:42 AM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack reports that Jonathan Jones is re-signing with the Patriots on a two-year deal, as well as former Steelers CB Cam Sutton signing a three-year deal with the Lions.

The Patriots have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Anderson, 26, will provide depth at the position, with Trent Brown and Conor McDermott the top tackles on New England’s depth chart.

Anderson spent a few days with the Patriots in the 2019 offseason after signing as an undrafted free agent.

The Broncos claimed him off waivers from the Jets on Oct. 1, 2019, and he ended up playing 16 games for them in 2020, 11 in 2021 and 14 last season. Anderson started 12 games, including seven last season at left tackle.

He has seen action on 743 offensive snaps and 160 on special teams in his career.