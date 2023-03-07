Report: Patriots won’t tag Jonathan Jones

The Patriots are going to let a key defensive back hit the open market.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New England will not tag cornerback Jonathan Jones before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Jones joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and had been a rotational player on team’s defense from 2017-2021. He became a full-time starter in 2022, starting all 16 games in which he appeared.

Jones has also played significant special teams saps throughout his career.

In 2022, Jones had 69 total tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 11 passes defensed.

Rapoport also notes that the Patriots do have interest in re-signing Jones. But he’ll surely have other teams interested in his services as a free agent.