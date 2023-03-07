 Skip navigation
Report: Patriots won’t tag Jonathan Jones

  
Published March 7, 2023 07:30 AM
March 7, 2023 09:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline which teams they feel are under pressure to find a starting QB fast.

The Patriots are going to let a key defensive back hit the open market.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New England will not tag cornerback Jonathan Jones before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Jones joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and had been a rotational player on team’s defense from 2017-2021. He became a full-time starter in 2022, starting all 16 games in which he appeared.

Jones has also played significant special teams saps throughout his career.

In 2022, Jones had 69 total tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 11 passes defensed.

Rapoport also notes that the Patriots do have interest in re-signing Jones. But he’ll surely have other teams interested in his services as a free agent.