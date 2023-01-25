 Skip navigation
Report: Raheem Morris set for second interview with Colts

  
Published January 25, 2023 08:32 AM
nbc_fnia_floriohitcoaches_230121
January 21, 2023 03:40 PM
Mike Florio provides the latest on the NFL coaching carousel and examines the difficulty of conducting interviews for future opportunities while getting ready for the Divisional Round.

Add Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to the list of candidates getting a second interview for the Colts head coaching job.

ESPN reports that Morris is set for a second meeting with the team and that it is expected to take place on Wednesday or Thursday. Morris also interviewed with the Broncos, but there’s been no word of a second interview with Denver in his future.

Morris went 17-31 over three seasons as the Buccaneers head coach and 4-7 as the Falcons interim head coach in 2020.

The Colts are also set for second interviews with interim head coach Jeff Saturday and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. More names are expected to be added to that list after the Colts cast a wide net in their first round of conversations.