Report: Raiders agree to terms with Robert Spillane

  
Published March 14, 2023 02:32 PM
March 14, 2023 12:57 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the latest NFL offseason transactions including the massive No. 1 overall pick deal, Jakobi Meyers to the Raiders, Mike White to Miami and much more.

The Raiders have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Robert Spillane on a two-year deal with a maximum value of $9 million, Doug Kyed of AtoZ Sports reports. Spillane gets $4 million guaranteed.

Spillane, 27, played a career-high 59 percent of the defensive snaps last season. He played 16 games with five starts for the Steelers and totaled 79 tackles in 2022.

He spent the past four seasons in Pittsburgh after one season with the Titans.

In his five-year career, Spillane has 191 tackles, three sacks, five quarterback hits, an interception and eight pass breakups.

Spillane also has been a core special teams player in his time in the NFL.