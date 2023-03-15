Report: Raiders inquired about Aaron Rodgers, No. 1 pick before signing Jimmy Garoppolo

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Raiders inquired about Aaron Rodgers, No. 1 pick before signing Jimmy Garoppolo

  
Published March 15, 2023 10:35 AM
nbc_pft_jacobsonwallertrade_230315
March 15, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how “year two of Patriot-way west” will unfold for the Raiders without Darren Waller, given Josh Jacobs has to shoulder responsibility and Jakobi Meyers also contributing.

The Raiders agreed to sign quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal earlier this week .

But before that happened, Las Vegas made some other notable inquiries to replace former signal-caller Derek Carr.

According to Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, the Raiders called the Packers to inquire about Aaron Rodgers. And they called the Bears about potentially trading for the No. 1 overall pick before Chicago ultimately agreed to trade it to Carolina.

When it looked like Rodgers might be on his way out of Green Bay and would still play in 2023, the Raiders were one of the teams thought to be interested in the QB. Rodgers’ former teammate, receiver Davante Adams, even said it would be a “dream come true ” to play with Rodgers again.

But, Howe reports, when a trade could not come together, Las Vegas shifted its focus to Garoppolo.

The Raiders never got into serious negotiations with the Bears for the No. 1 overall pick, but they did explore that avenue for acquiring a young quarterback.

Las Vegas now has Garoppolo and the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 draft. Depending on which players are still on the board when their time comes, the Raiders could still pick a QB next month.