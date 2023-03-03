 Skip navigation
Report: Raiders to franchise tag Josh Jacobs if no deal reached by deadline

  
Published March 3, 2023 10:06 AM
The Raiders do not plan to let running back Josh Jacobs hit the open market.

Las Vegas will franchise tag Jacobs if the team does not reach a long-term deal with the running back by Tuesday’s deadline, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The report did not note whether the Raiders will use the exclusive or non-exclusive franchise tag. But given Jacobs’ position, it’s more likely that he’ll get the non-exclusive tag. It’s unlikely that any team would sign Jacobs to an offer sheet that would result in Las Vegas receiving two first-round picks in return for Jacobs.

A 2019 first-round pick, Jacobs did not have his fifth-year option picked up last spring, putting him on track to become an unrestricted free agent this month.

He responded by putting together the best season of his career. Jacobs rushed for a league-leading 1,653 yards with 12 touchdowns. He also caught 53 passes for 400 yards.

If he plays on the one-year franchise tender, Jacobs would make $10.091 million in 2023. Once tagged, Jacobs and the Raiders would have until July 15 to strike a multi-year deal.