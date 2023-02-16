 Skip navigation
Report: Rams hire Aubrey Pleasant as secondary coach/passing game coordinator

  
Published February 16, 2023 03:17 PM
nbc_bfa_whitworthrams_230207
February 7, 2023 04:03 PM
Former Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth talks with Brother From Another about the Rams lackluster season and how they may bounce back.

The Rams are hiring Aubrey Pleasant as their defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

He replaces Jonathan Cooley, with whom the team parted ways Jan. 18.

The Lions fired Pleasant as their defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator on Oct. 31. Detroit hired him for the job in 2021.

Pleasant spent the second half of the season as a consultant with the Packers.

He previously worked for the Rams as the team’s cornerbacks coach from 2017-20.