Report: Rams to hire Ryan Wendell as offensive line coach

  
Published February 9, 2023 05:50 AM
The Rams have reportedly found their next offensive line coach.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that they will hire Ryan Wendell to fill that role on Sean McVay’s staff. The Rams parted ways with Kevin Carberry after the end of the regular season.

Wendell spent the last four seasons as the assistant offensive line coach for the Bills. He started 49 of the 79 regular season games he played for the Patriots between 2009 and 2015. He also started seven playoff games, including their Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seahawks.

The Rams also hired Mike LaFleur as their new offensive coordinator and they have a number of other openings to fill on McVay’s staff.