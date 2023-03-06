 Skip navigation
Report: Rams to release Leonard Floyd if no trade partner found

  
Published March 6, 2023 05:16 AM
The Rams are looking to move on from another veteran on their roster.

After news surfaced earlier on Monday that receiver Allen Robinson has been given permission to seek a trade , ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Los Angeles will release edge rusher Leonard Floyd if they don’t find a trade partner for him.

Floyd signed with the Rams on a one-year deal in 2020 and recorded 10.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback hits in 16 games. He then posted 9.5 sacks in 2021 and 9.0 sacks in 2022, playing all 17 games in each of the last two seasons. In Los Angeles’ championship run in the 2021 postseason, Floyd had 2.0 sacks and two tackles for loss in four games.

The Rams would incur a $19 million cap hit in dead money by releasing him with $3 million in cap savings. But if Los Angeles used a post-June 1 designation, they’ll save $15.5 million in cap space with a $6.5 million dead cap hit.

A Bears first-round pick in 2016, Floyd has 47.5 sacks in 104 career games. He’s also recorded 54 tackles for loss, 103 QB hits, three forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and a pair of interceptions.

After a 5-12 season, the Rams have already moved on from linebacker Bobby Wagner and could be looking to trade defensive back Jalen Ramsey.