Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Randall Cobb is expected to sign with Jets

  
Published May 3, 2023 04:59 AM
nbc_pft_rodgerspinching_230503
May 3, 2023 08:13 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore Aaron Rodgers’ “honeymoon phase” in New York and explain why the fresh start is positive for both the QB and the Jets.

It looks like Allen Lazard won’t be the only member of the Jets receiving corps with a history of catching passes from Aaron Rodgers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Randall Cobb is expected to sign a one-year deal with the AFC East club. Cobb played with Rodgers in Green Bay from 2011 to 2018 and then returned for the last two seasons. He and Rodgers walked off the field together after the final game of the 2022 season, but Wednesday’s news suggests that won’t be the final act of their partnership.

Cobb caught 34 passes for 417 yards and a touchdown last year and has 532 catches for 6,316 yards and 47 touchdowns over 130 total games with the Packers.

In addition to signing Lazard, the Jets also added Mecole Hardman in free agency. They had also shown interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., but he wound up agreeing to a deal in Baltimore.

Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Denzel Mims are the team’s returning receivers from last season.