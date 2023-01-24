 Skip navigation
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Ravens interview Zac Robinson

  
Published January 24, 2023 11:28 AM
nbc_pft_gregromanout_230120
January 20, 2023 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams react to Greg Roman stepping down as Baltimore's offensive coordinator to pursue other opportunities, and stop short of agreeing with John Harbaugh that it'll be a "highly sought after job" given the current question marks at quarterback.

The Ravens have added another interview of an offensive coordinator candidate to their list.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Ravens have interviewed Rams quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson for the position.

Robinson also interviewed for the Chargers this week. Robinson just wrapped up his fourth year on the Rams coaching staff and he spent four seasons as a quarterback on practice squads around the league after being drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2010 draft.

The Ravens have also interviewed their quarterbacks coach James Urban and tight ends coach George Godsey. Browns wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea, Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, and Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio are others whose names have come up in conjunction with Baltimore since Greg Roman’s departure.