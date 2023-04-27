 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Report: Ravens, Lamar Jackson make “major progress” on new contract

  
Published April 27, 2023 12:11 PM
April 19, 2023 08:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms do a side-by-side analysis between Jalen Hurts’ extension with the Eagles and the offer Lamar Jackson rejected last August.

When the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, there was some thought that another team could offer the quarterback the long-term deal that he’s been unable to secure in Baltimore.

That has not happened, but it looks like Jackson may still wind up with a new multi-year contract. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that there has been “major progress ” in talks between the two sides on a deal.

Per the report, it is thought that a deal could be done “very soon” if there are no hiccups at this point in the talks.

Talks between the Ravens and Jackson over the last couple of years have gotten hung up on Jackson’s desire for a fully guaranteed deal. There’s no word on where things stand on that front, but Thursday’s report indicates enough common ground has been found for optimism that things will get over the finish line in Baltimore.