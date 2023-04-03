 Skip navigation
Report: Ravens offer Odell Beckham Jr. a contract

  
Published April 3, 2023 02:08 PM
April 3, 2023 09:01 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze if any team will be willing to offer Odell Beckham Jr. an appealing deal, given the WR reportedly is thought to be looking for a $15 million, one-year deal.

Free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. met with the Ravens in Phoenix last week while the team’s decision-makers were at the NFL owners meetings.

They now have made an offer to Beckham, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The question is: How much is the offer?

A report Sunday indicated Beckham is seeking a one-year, $15 million deal , down from the $20 million he originally was believed to want. Two weeks ago, Beckham complained that the best offer was $4 million .

The Jets and possibly the Rams remain teams in the running for Beckham.

He became a free agent more than a year ago, but after missing all of last season with rehabbing from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022, no one has been willing to meet his asking price . . . whatever that is.

Beckham had a workout for 12 teams, including the Ravens, Giants and Jets, on March 10 to show how his twice surgically repaired knee has healed.