Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Ravens plan to play both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown at QB tonight

  
Published January 15, 2023 01:57 AM
nbc_snf_floriodamarhamlin_230114
January 14, 2023 10:01 PM
Mike Florio provides an update on Damar Hamlin, who was in the Bills' building just 12 days after suffering cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati.

The Ravens have not named their quarterback for tonight’s playoff game against the Bengals. Perhaps because both of the quarterbacks who will be active tonight are going to play.

With Lamar Jackson out, the Ravens plan to play both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown at quarterback against the Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Huntley is officially listed as questionable with shoulder and wrist injuries, but there’s little doubt that he’s going to play. The question is how much he’ll play, and how much playing time will go to Brown, who started last week’s loss to the Bengals.

The Ravens went 8-4 with Jackson starting this season, but they were just 2-2 in the games Huntley started, and they lost the only game Brown started. Jackson’s knee injury derailed Baltimore’s season, and it’s going to be tough for them to upset the Bengals in Cincinnati tonight with a Huntley-Brown quarterback rotation.