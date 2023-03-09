 Skip navigation
Report: Saints have made “progress” in talks with Michael Thomas

  
Published March 9, 2023 01:12 PM
The Saints have their quarterback for 2023. Will they have one of their top receivers?

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports the Saints have made “progress recently” in conversations with Michael Thomas’ representation about a new contract. Underhill adds that a deal is “not done yet, but talks are productive.”

Thomas helped recruit Derek Carr, who selected the Saints over the Jets.

Thomas’ restructured contract from January calls for the Saints to pay a $31.7 million roster bonus if he’s on the roster March 17. He won’t be on the roster March 17 absent a new deal.

Thomas essentially controls whether he hits the free agent market after seven seasons in New Orleans.

His 526 receptions rank third all-time behind Marques Colston and Eric Martin, and his 6,121 yards and 35 touchdowns rank fourth on the franchise’s career list.

But in the three seasons since a 149-catch, 1,725-yard season in 2019, Thomas has only 56 receptions for 609 yards and three touchdowns.

Thomas signed a five-year, $96 million contract in July 2019. His next deal with whomever surely will be a salary cap-friendly, incentive-laden contract.