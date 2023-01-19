 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Report: Saints keeping Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator

  
Published January 19, 2023 10:10 AM
January 19, 2023 12:41 PM
Ten teams have offensive coordinator openings. The Saints aren’t one of them.

Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports that New Orleans is keeping Pete Carmichael Jr. in the job.

The Saints parted ways with running game coordinator and tight ends coach Dan Roushar on Thursday, but Triplett reports that they plan on no other changes on their coaching staff.

“Although the team knows it needs to be better on offense, they believe in Carmichael and his track record,” Triplett wrote. “Adding to offensive staff still possible.”

Carmichael has been with the team since 2006. He became offensive coordinator in 2009, but he didn’t call the plays until 2022 after Sean Payton stepped away from the team.

The Saints ranked 19th in yards and 22nd in points this season, so head coach Dennis Allen is betting on Carmichael to fix the offense before next season or he will be on the hot seat. The Saints will have to figure out their quarterback situation this offseason.