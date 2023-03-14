Saints plan to keep Michael Thomas on new one-year contract

Michael Thomas may be staying in New Orleans after all.

Thomas, the highly talented but injury-prone wide receiver who appeared to be on the verge of being released, is now likely to stay with the Saints on a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Thomas was the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, when he caught 149 passes for 1,725 yards. But he has played a total of just 10 games in three seasons since then, as injuries have derailed his career.

The financials of Thomas’s one-year contract have not been reported, but a player who was thought to be on the way out now appears to be staying with the Saints for at least another year.