 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Saints to interview Joe Woods for defensive coordinator

  
Published February 2, 2023 07:22 AM
nbc_pft_broncossaints_230201
February 1, 2023 08:43 AM
With the Broncos set to play in New Orleans in 2024, Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how Sean Payton will be welcomed back given all he was able to do for the Saints.

After dismissing Kris Richard, the Saints are starting work to find their new defensive coordinator.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, New Orleans is interviewing Joe Woods for the position.

Woods was the Browns defensive coordinator for the last three years but was fired after the 2022 season. Cleveland ranked 14th in yards allowed and 20th in points allowed. The club was also No. 25 against the run and had several secondary miscommunications over the course of the season that led to losses.

Allen previously hired Woods when he was the Raiders head coach to be the club’s defensive backs coach in 2014.

The Saints also had last year’s co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen depart the franchise to become the Falcons defensive coordinator.