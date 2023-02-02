Report: Saints to interview Joe Woods for defensive coordinator

After dismissing Kris Richard, the Saints are starting work to find their new defensive coordinator.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, New Orleans is interviewing Joe Woods for the position.

Woods was the Browns defensive coordinator for the last three years but was fired after the 2022 season. Cleveland ranked 14th in yards allowed and 20th in points allowed. The club was also No. 25 against the run and had several secondary miscommunications over the course of the season that led to losses.

Allen previously hired Woods when he was the Raiders head coach to be the club’s defensive backs coach in 2014.

The Saints also had last year’s co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen depart the franchise to become the Falcons defensive coordinator.