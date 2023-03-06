 Skip navigation
Report: Seahawks, Geno Smith agree to a three-year, $105 million deal

  
Published March 6, 2023 01:24 PM
nbc_bfa_connorrodgersintv_230306
March 6, 2023 04:14 PM
Connor Rogers joins Brother From Another to break down Derek Carr's deal with the New Orleans Saints, Aaron Rodgers' future, and Anthony Richardson's potential in the NFL.

Well, that didn’t take long.

Not long a report indicated the Seahawks were finalizing a deal with Geno Smith, Jordan Schultz of theScore.com updates that a three-year, $105 million agreement is done. Smith has a chance to earn $52 million in the first calendar year, per Schultz.

The quarterback was scheduled for free agency next week, with the Seahawks expected to use the one-year, $32.4 million franchise tag on him Tuesday absent an agreement.

Smith got a raise after earning $7 million on a one-year deal in 2022. He is coming off a career year, having earned Pro Bowl honors and comeback player of the year.

Smith had to beat out Drew Lock for the starting job to replace Russell Wilson, who the team traded to the Broncos last offseason. He was expected to be a bridge quarterback in 2022, but instead proved he was more than that in throwing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns and leading the league with a 69.8 completion percentage.