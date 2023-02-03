 Skip navigation
Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Sean Desai withdraws from consideration for Vikings DC

  
Published February 3, 2023 10:08 AM
nbc_pft_paytonbroncos_230203
February 3, 2023 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King assess what to make of how the Broncos handled their head coach search and why Sean Payton will be able to keep Russell Wilson’s attitude in check.

A report earlier on Friday brought word that the Broncos have requested an interview with Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

There’s now a new wrinkle to that news.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, Desai has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Vikings defensive coordinator job to focus on Denver.

Desai interviewed with the Vikings last month after the club fired former coordinator Ed Donatell.

Klis adds that former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio — who just agreed to join the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator — recommended Denver to Desai. Desai worked under Fangio with the Bears from 2015-2018.

If last year’s defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero departs the franchise, then Desai would be an option to keep some continuity within the defensive scheme. Evero employed many of the same principles as Fangio in 2022.

The Broncos also reportedly want to talk to Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores about their defensive coordinator vacancy.