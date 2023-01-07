 Skip navigation
Report: Sean McVay will take time after season to determine coaching future

  
Published January 7, 2023 03:08 PM
January 6, 2023 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King preview the Week 18 slate in the NFC, and discuss the possibility that Sean McVay could be coaching his last game with the Los Angeles Rams.

When Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about his coaching future this week, he said he wanted to be with the Rams “right now ,” but it is reportedly unclear if McVay will want to be with them in the near future.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that McVay will take some time after Sunday’s finale before determining if he will remain on the team’s sideline for the 2023 season.

McVay was asked about his coaching future because of renewed interest from broadcasters in hiring him as a game or studio analyst. McVay turned down those offers after winning the Super Bowl last season, but has acknowledged that television work is an interest and a disappointing 2022 season could help nudge him toward that door.

That disappointing season ends against the Seahawks on Sunday and McVay will likely be asked more questions about his coaching future in light of Saturday’s report.