Report: Sean Payton’s Panthers interview tentatively rescheduled for Monday

  
Published January 20, 2023 08:56 AM
January 14, 2023 07:51 PM
Mike Florio provides an update on the latest surrounding head coach changes, given three of the five teams with vacancies have received permission to interview Sean Payton.

The Panthers and Sean Payton were supposed to meet about the team’s head coaching vacancy on Friday, but the interview was put on hold.

Panthers owner David Tepper and other team officials set to meet with Payton in New York returned to Charlotte on Thursday after the death of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the interview has been tentatively rescheduled for Monday.

Reports this week indicated Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey would interview with the Panthers on Saturday. It’s unclear if there has been any change to that scheduled meeting.

Payton has interviewed with the Broncos and Texans. The Cardinals have also been granted permission to interview him.