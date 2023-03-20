Report: Shaq Thompson received two-year, $12.6 million deal

The Panthers announced on March 11 that they had reached an agreement for linebacker Shaq Thompson to stay with the team on a reworked contract .

Now some details of that new deal have emerged.

Per Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Thompson’s contract is two years for $12.6 million with $8.5 million guaranteed. The team also added three void years on the backend of the deal.

That reduced Thompson’s cap number for 2023 from $24.5 million to $14 million.

Thompson can also earn more with incentives for a Pro Bowl selection and playoff victories.

The 25th overall pick of the 2015 draft, Thompson has spent his entire career with the Panthers. He’s appeared in 117 games with 106 starts.