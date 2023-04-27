Report: Some teams concerned about Will Levis toe injury

Will Levis was generally included in a group of four quarterbacks who were expected to go at the top of the draft in discussions over the last few weeks, but it turned out that NFL teams had a very different view of him.

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson went off the board in the first four picks, but Levis has not been selected as the first round nears its conclusion.

A report from Chris Mortensen of ESPN may shed some light on why Levis has yet to hear his name called. Mortensen reports that one team called a left toe injury that caused Levis to miss time last year “problematic ” and that another club thinks he might need surgery to repair the issue.

Per Mortensen, Levis believes his toe has fully healed and that he does not need to have surgery. Even if he did, one would think a team that believed in Levis’ ability to be a franchise quarterback in the future would have been compelled to make a move to get him as we moved well past the halfway point for the first round so the toe may not be the only or the lead reason why he’s still available.

Whatever the reason, Levis remains in the green room and it’s unclear if he will find an NFL home before the first round comes to an end.