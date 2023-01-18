Report: Steelers plan to retain offensive coordinator Matt Canada

A report on Tuesday indicated that the Steelers put any decisions about changes to their coaching staff on hold while head coach Mike Tomlin handled a personal matter, but that things were expected to move forward this week.

One of the decisions that many people have been waiting to hear is whether they will be holding onto offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that there are no plans for the team to part ways with Canada.

There were points during the 2022 season when that would have seemed like a great surprise, but the Steelers won their final four games of the season and saw clear progress from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett during that stretch.

Holding onto Canada would be a vote for continuity helping to boost that progress next season because scoring 18 points a game again won’t make anyone feel good about sticking with the status quo in Pittsburgh.