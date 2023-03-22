 Skip navigation
Report: Steve Apostolopoulos is another potential Commanders bidder

  
Published March 22, 2023 08:58 AM
There’s another potential bidder who hopes to buy the Commanders.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos has toured the team’s facility and stadium .

That makes Apostolopoulos the third known bidder for the team. Last Thursday, we were told that three groups had already toured the facility. With no date identified as to when the Apostolopoulos tour occurred, it’s possible that it happened a while ago.

The other groups are led by Josh Harris and Tillman Fertitta. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has not yet officially become a candidate.

The report comes at a time when, as we reported last week, the word being used in the building as to a potential sale is “imminent .” We also reported that Daniel and Tanya Snyder vacated the premises months ago.

It’s all pointing toward a deal being done, sooner than later. The only caveat comes from the fact that Daniel Snyder is unpredictable, and that he could say “psych ” at a time when everyone thinks the plane is landing.