Report: Tests on Willie Gay's shoulder were encouraging

  
Published January 31, 2023 03:23 AM
nbc_pft_kccinpersonal_230130
January 30, 2023 07:58 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into how the Chiefs took everything that was said prior to the AFC Championship personally and used it as motivation to defeat the Bengals.

Linebacker Willie Gay was one of a handful of Chiefs players to leave the AFC Championship Game with an injury and early word on his outlook for the Super Bowl is positive.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that tests to determine the severity of Gay’s shoulder injury were encouraging. That’s left him feeling optimistic about being able to go against the Eagles on February 12.

Gay had a tackle and a half-sack before leaving the win over the Bengals. He had 88 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, and an interception that he returned for a touchdown in 13 regular season starts.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is in the concussion protocol and wide receivers Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Kadarius Toney all left the win with injuries. Head coach Andy Reid didn’t offer an update on the condition of the wideouts in his Monday press conference.