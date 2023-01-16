Texans complete interview with Sean Payton

The Texans completed an interview with Sean Payton on Monday, the team announced. It is unknown where the interview took place as the team provided no details.

The Texans are one of four teams with permission from the Saints to talk to Payton.

The Broncos will interview Payton in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

The Panthers and Cardinals also have permission to interview Payton.

Payton remains under contract to the Saints, who have given inquiring teams an idea of their asking price to secure his rights. Payton said Monday that the Saints expect a mid-to-late first-round choice .

Payton, 59, went 152-89 in the regular season and 9-8 in the postseason with a Super Bowl title in 15 seasons in New Orleans. He stepped away from coaching this season and worked for Fox but looks ready to return to coaching.

The Texans are seeking to hire their third coach in three years after hiring David Culley to replace Bill O’Brien and then Lovie Smith to replace Culley after one season. The Texans fired Smith after one season.