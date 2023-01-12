Report: Texans request interview with Thomas Brown

The Texans have made another request to talk to a young coach on the rise.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Houston has requested permission to interview Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown for its head coaching vacancy.

Brown has been with the Rams for the last three seasons. He began his tenure as the club’s running backs coach before adding assistant head coach to his title in 2021. He started 2022 coaching Los Angeles’ tight ends but moved back over to help out the RBs room later on in the season, particularly after Ra’Shaad Samples departed the organization to become the running backs coach at Arizona State .

With Brown back leading the group, Cam Akers had a late-season resurgence. He gained over 100 yards in each of Los Angeles’ last three games, finishing with 786 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. That came after he was nearly traded midseason due to his disagreements with the coaching staff.

The Rams’ entire coaching staff is in flux with Sean McVay taking time to assess whether he’ll be the team’s head coach in 2023. Los Angeles has reportedly given all assistant coaches permission to seek other jobs.