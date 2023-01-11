 Skip navigation
Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Texans request to speak with Sean Payton

  
Published January 11, 2023 11:00 AM
nbc_pft_hamlinlessons_230106
January 6, 2023 07:45 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss the valuable lessons being learned from Damar Hamlin's medical emergency, and praise New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson for her generous donation to local communities.

A third team looking for a new head coach has entered the pursuit of Sean Payton.

Peter Schrager of NFL Network reports that the Texans have requested permission to speak to Payton about the vacancy they created when they fired Lovie Smith. The Broncos have already spoken with Payton and the Cardinals have received permission to do the same.

Payton is not able to formally interview with any team until January 17. That is the same date that coaches currently working for teams are allowed to begin interviewing with other teams. Payton is considered an employee of the Saints since stepped down while still under contract.

The Texans have also requested interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.