Report: Texans trying to hire Klint Kubiak as run game coordinator

  
Published February 12, 2023 10:15 AM
nbc_pft_demecoryans_230203
February 3, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King explore how DeMeco Ryans’ attitude and leadership will be a seamless fit for the Texans and discuss how the only question remaining is how quickly he can turn the team around.

Gary Kubiak spent eight seasons as the Texans’ head coach, six of those coaching new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. Kubiak’s son, Klint, could join Ryans’ staff as an assistant coach with the Texans.

John McClain of Gallery Sports reports the Texans are working on a deal to hire Klint Kubiak as run game coordinator.

Kubiak served as the Broncos’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022.

He has nine seasons of NFL coaching experience, five seasons in two stints with the Vikings and four in two stints with the Broncos.

Kubiak was offensive coordinator of the Vikings in 2021.