Report: Titans are shopping Derrick Henry

Titans running back Derrick Henry could be on the way out in Tennessee.

The Titans have been shopping Henry , according to Michael Silver of BallySports.com.

Henry is due a base salary of $10.5 million this season, none of which is guaranteed. If the Titans were to trade him, they’d save $6.3 million on their salary cap in 2023.

The 29-year-old Henry was the NFL’s offensive player of the year in 2020. He has led the NFL in rushing yards twice and led the NFL in carries three times, including last season. But his yards per carry average dropped a full yard from 5.4 in 2020 to 4.4 in 2022.

The Titans earned the AFC No. 1 seed in 2021, but last year they acted more like a rebuilding team by trading wide receiver A.J. Brown, and this year they’re continuing to shed expensive players. Henry might be the next to go.