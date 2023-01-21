 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Titans plan to hire Chris Harris as defensive pass game coordinator

  
Published January 21, 2023 06:19 AM
nbc_pft_titanshirecarthon_230118
January 18, 2023 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they’re confident Ran Carthon will have the Titans competitive again in 2023.

The Titans are bringing in a new defensive assistant coach.

Tennessee plans to hire Chris Harris as its defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

But Pelissero adds that Harris could be an option to fill a defensive coordinator vacancy elsewhere.

Harris, who played for eight years, had been with Washington as its defensive backs coach since 2020. Before that, he was the Chargers assistant DBs coach. He began his coaching career right after his playing career as a Bears defensive quality control coach in 2013.

Harris was a sixth-round pick in 2005 and appeared in 101 games for the Bears, Panthers, Lions, and Jaguars. he recorded 16 career interceptions and led the league with eight forced fumbles in 2007.